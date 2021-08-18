Pope says getting vaccinated against Covid-19 is ‘act of love’

Pope Francis has said that getting vaccinated against Covid-19 is an “act of love” as he called on people to get inoculated.

“Thanks to God and to the work of many, today we have vaccines to protect us from Covid-19,” the pope said in a video message in Spanish released on Wednesday.

“These give us hope to come out of this pandemic, but only if they are available to all and if we work together. To get inoculated with vaccines approved by the relevant authorities is an act of love,” the 84-year-old said.

“Getting vaccinated is a simple but impactful way to promote the common good and take care of each other, especially of the most vulnerable,” the pope continued.

The video was released as part of the international campaign “De ti depende” – “It depends on you” in Spanish – to promote vaccinations against Covid-19. Several high ranking Catholic figures from across the Americas are also part of the campaign.