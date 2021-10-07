Popular Fad Diet Related Myths Debunked by Ruti Gomes

When it comes to losing weight, fad diets are appealing because they promise fast results. From keto to juicing, fad diets are becoming increasingly popular as the latest and greatest ways to reduce weight and stay healthy. However, before you commit to such a diet, you should do some research. To help explain common myths about fad diets, we spoke with Ruti Gomes, a nutrition expert and enthusiast.

According to Ruti Gomes, most fad diets operate according to a strict “reducing and avoiding particular foods” approach. Such foods could be some or all carbohydrates, fats, or proteins. This is harmful since the body needs all nutrients to function properly. Ruti believes that combining a low-calorie diet with physical activity is the safest method to lose weight. “Healthy food choices and lifestyle practices will not only help you lose weight but they will also help you live a long and healthy life.”

1. Juices cleanse your body of toxins and aid in losing weight

Juice cleanses are advertised as a healthful way to flush toxins from your system. While people may lose weight at first due to lower carbohydrate and calorie intake, they are likely to regain the weight they lost if they resume normal eating habits.

2. Keto diet/avoiding carbs

Keto diets involve eliminating carbohydrates as a primary source of energy. People who follow keto diets and restrict their carb intake are more inclined toward overeating fats and proteins. As a result, they are more susceptible to diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, kidney stones, and some types of cancer.

3. Intermittent fasting and skipping of meals

Healthy foods are essential for ensuring that you obtain enough nutrients and energy to get through the day. This entails skipping meals for some time or eating at specific times. In some studies, fasting is beneficial to some people but it is not the healthiest way to attain healthy body goals.

4. Fat-free foods have no calories

A low-fat or fat-free food has fewer calories than a full-fat dish of the same size portion. However, many processed low-fat or fat-free foods include the same number of calories as full-fat versions of the same items, if not more. After the fat is removed, they may contain added sugar, wheat, or starch thickeners to improve flavor and texture. These additives add calories to the equation.

5. Fad diets are an easy way to lose weight

All fad diets promote the illusion that you can lose weight quickly while staying healthy, which is untrue. The easiest way to lose weight is to do it gradually and with a well-balanced diet, as pointed out by Ruti Gomes. If you want to try fad diets, it’s best to talk to qualified professionals first and lose weight the right way.