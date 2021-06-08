The Muslim Community should take seriously the impending Population and Housing Census, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ahmed, Head of the Ashanti Regional Fulani Community, has advised.

He said Muslims as well as the Ghanaian Fulani Community had a duty to cooperate with the staff of the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) in providing all relevant information needed when the Census gets underway.

Alhaji Usman Ahmed, who was addressing a forum on the Census in Kumasi, observed that gathering accurate data on the demographic, infrastructural, housing and socio-economic situation pertaining to the country was a necessity.

This was needed to bridge data gaps for effective planning at the national and local levels to enhance accelerated development and growth, he noted.

The forum was designed to create awareness on the importance of the Census amongst the Muslim Community, and stimulate interest in the exercise.

Alhaji Usman Ahmed entreated the people to have faith in the exercise, and be supportive of the government to realize its objectives.

He pointed out that for a developing country like Ghana, conducting a successful Census was also relevant to improve revenue generation.

The Fulani Community, he said, would fully collaborate with the GSS to facilitate the processes to achieve the noble objectives for which the exercise was being conducted.