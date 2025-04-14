Porials Pitch II returns bigger and bolder on April 19

The floodgates are officially open! Accra’s biggest shopping extravaganza, Porials Pitch, is set to make a grand splash on April 19–bigger, bolder, and packing more firepower to shake up the retail scene–at Accra Mall’s Ghud Park, 8am sharp.

If you’ve been counting down the days, gripped by FOMO (the fear of missing out), it’s time to line your pockets and get ready to splurge. Because next weekend, the Snapchat Queen and her entourage of Porials are coming to town with deals that are so big, the discounts will shock you!

Whether you’re looking forward to shopping for rare vintage finds or mainstream drops you’ve been eyeing for a while, this year’s iteration is touted as a deal-hunting spectacle for a reason. It promises a supercharged atmosphere that will host a staggering 152 stalls full of delights for discounts to the tune of 50%.

“We poured a lot of time and heart into this year’s edition,” says Dulcie Ewuraama Afriyie Boateng, founder of the fast-growing retail revolution. “We can’t wait for shoppers to feel the magic that we have been creating. Porials Pitch II will offer the greatest deals anyone will see this year. Seriously, if you skip it, you’ve missed the most eventful shopping opportunity in all of Africa.”

But the super deals are just the opener. Staying true to its new ambitions, Porials Pitch II will reward those who dare to shop big. Thanks to key sponsors–Absa Bank Ghana, TECNO Mobile Ghana, Rel, Hollard Ghana, and JAC Motors–attendees can expect shopping perks that will elevate this year’s experience alongside other surprises. Other epic prizes will include iPhones, iPads, and even a brand-new car. The best part? Just show up and embrace the madness. No tickets required.

Another cultural moment awaits–don’t miss out on this retail revolution at Ghud Park, Accra Mall. Be there at 8am sharp–Christmas came early!