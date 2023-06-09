Port Ladies Encourage Female Students to Practice Good Menstrual Hygiene

The concern of the Port Ladies Association (PLASS) is not limited only to the wellbeing of female staff of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority.

Last week, to mark World Menstrual Hygiene day, the Port Ladies Association visited female junior high school students to create awareness, educate and donate sanitary items.

At the Mexico Junior High School in Tema Community 2, the PLASS team enjoyed a very fruitful interaction with the female students.

Juliana Kpodo, a nurse at the GPHA Clinic said, “we decided to visit them on a day that they will be in school to educate them on how to keep themselves clean. When you talk about menstrual hygiene, it is all about cleanliness during menstruation and also let them know that their menses should not deprive them from going to school or enjoying social life. They should be able to mingle with their friends, go to school and do anything they want during their menstrual state. We also wanted to them to know that they need to keep themselves clean and, what to use during menses. We came along with some sanitary pads and hand sanitizers.”

According to Dorcas Atta-Peters, the CEO of Mexico JHS, Tema Community 2, “the love and joy that PLASS attached to this year’s World Menstrual Day is very unique and we are very happy. We are praying that it should not be only World Menstrual Hygiene Day that they should pay us a visit because the areas our girls are coming from are very difficult.”