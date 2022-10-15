Port of Amsterdam seeks direct link from Ghana’s Ports

Mr Gert-Jan Nieuwenhuizen, Managing Director of the Port of Amsterdam International has expressed an interest to establish a direct shipping link from Ghana to Amsterdam port.

Mr Nieuwenhuizen said such a link would improve the turnaround time of vessels conveying commodities such as cocoa from the sub-region to destination countries.

He said this when he led a delegation to pay a working visit to Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), where they interacted with senior management members.

The visit was to intensify existing relationships between the Port of Amsterdam and the GPHA.

He said the Port of Amsterdam International was looking for efficient measures to optimize supply chain procedures from the West Coast of Africa.

Mr Michael Luguje, GPHA Director General indicated that the Authority would leverage its relationship with the Port of Amsterdam in its green agenda.

Mr Luguje said the GPHA have received some proposals from the private sector to develop wind farms to generate power and sell to the port, adding that they were in the discussion phase.

He noted that at the national level, it has become a subject of interest, with a particular agency being tasked to coordinate all the renewable energy projects, saying that would be an area the GPHA was looking forward to learning from its counterparts.

The meeting concluded with both the Ghanaian and Dutch sides hopeful of signing a memorandum of understanding to guide future business cooperation and explore potential areas of the cooperation such as the green port agenda, commercial strategy of the ports, and optimizing supply chain procedures among others.