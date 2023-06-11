Port of Takoradi director retires

Captain Ebenezer Kojo Afadzi, the Director of Port of Takoradi, has retired after six years of directing and managing affairs of the Port.

He hands over the administration of the Port of Takoradi to Mr. Peter Amoo-Bediako, a seasoned player in the Port and Maritime industry.

Captain Afadzi, under his six years leadership, masterminded many significant projects within the port, established a strong bond of business ties with stakeholders and aligned Ministry, Board and international partners thus contributing to enviable milestones at the Port.

The Retired Captain worked assiduously to complete the automated Dry Bulk Terminal project, the new Liquid Bulk Terminal project, ATS Container and Multipurpose Terminal projects, GPHA Takoradi Hospital Children’s ward and laboratory block projects and the ongoing construction of the Oil and Gas Terminal, Prime Meridian Dock Floating Dock and ultra-modern Hospital Diagnostic Centre projects.

On Corporate Social Responsibility, his tenure saw projects for the people of New Takoradi community including, accommodation block for a stationed doctor, medical officer and nurses, a workshop for members of the Ghana Inshore Fisheries Association and a fence wall for the Methodist Primary and JHS School in the community and ongoing of foot bridges between the Lower and Upper New Takoradi communities among other.

His leadership also saw improved margin of gains with the introduction of the oil and gas section and its related tariff which had helped in financing many of the Port expansion project.

Retired Captain Afadzi encouraged staff, management and all the key stakeholders in the maritime sector to support the new Leader to advance the course of the Port of Takoradi.

He paid glowing tribute to particularly the President of the Republic, the Board Chair and the Sector Minister as well as His predecessor Capt. James Owusu- Koranteng for the immense support during his tenure.

The Retired Director advised the new Director of Port to love teamwork the more, in decision-making, “if you want to go fast, go alone, if you want to go far, go together”.

He told Him that leadership could sometimes be very, solitary and therefore the need to draw lonely, strength, guidance and wisdom from the Almighty God.

Mr. Peter Amoo-Bediako, the incoming Director of the Takoradi Port, commended the outgoing Director of Port for the cordial working relationship established with management and staff over the years.

He expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo, management and staff for the confidence reposed in him to act as the Director of Port.

Mr. Amoo-Bediako noted how His tenure would also need a good measure of counsel, and support to take the Port to a higher height.

Captain Ebenezer Kojo Afadzi started as a Navigation Officer on Merchant Ocean Going Vessel in 1990, after working at sea for nine years as a Navigation Officer.

He joined the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) in July 1999 as a Pilot Trainee and passed out in 2000 as a Pilot.

In 2002, he became a Senior Pilot in 2005 , Chief Pilot in 2013, and later rose to the position of Harbour Master and in 2015 and later appointed to the high office of the Director of Port of Takoradi.

He had since been pulled out after a colourful ceremony which attracted industry players, chiefs, management and staff of both Takoradi and Tema Ports, security agencies, and other stakeholders.

Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister presented a citation to the Retired Captain.

The Minister said enterprising Western Region continued to be a cardinal pillar for development and was grateful to Captain Afadzi for playing a significant part in the vision.