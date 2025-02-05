Portable Accuses Davido of Stealing His Crypto Influence Amid Industry Drama

Nigerian singer Portable has once again stirred controversy, this time targeting Afrobeats superstar Davido in a heated accusation over cryptocurrency influence.

In a viral video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Portable claimed that Davido hijacked his role as a leading voice in the crypto space, adding another layer to the ongoing drama within the Nigerian music industry.

“I was the influencer for crypto and bitcoin, but you hijacked it from me and still claim to be a rich man,” Portable said, directing his words at Davido. The outburst highlights the simmering tensions between the two artists, as well as the broader competition for visibility and influence in Nigeria’s fiercely competitive entertainment scene.

Portable, known for his unfiltered and often provocative statements, has recently turned his attention to fellow musicians, sparking debates about success, recognition, and the dynamics of power in the industry. His latest comments about Davido are not just about cryptocurrency but also reflect deeper frustrations over perceived inequalities in how influence is distributed among artists.

The timing of Portable’s tirade is noteworthy, as it coincides with rumors surrounding Olamide’s YBNL record label. Speculation about Asake’s alleged departure from the label has been making rounds, further fueling discussions about loyalty, contracts, and the pressures faced by artists in the fast-paced world of Nigerian music.

Portable’s accusations against Davido, while seemingly focused on crypto influence, tap into a larger narrative about authenticity and ownership in the digital age. As celebrities increasingly leverage their platforms to promote financial ventures, questions about who truly holds influence—and how it is wielded—have become more pressing.

This latest clash underscores the complexities of fame in Nigeria’s music industry, where success often breeds both admiration and rivalry. Portable’s outspoken nature ensures that his words will continue to spark conversations, but whether this feud will escalate or fizzle out remains to be seen. For now, the drama serves as a reminder of the high stakes and intense competition that define the world of Afrobeats.