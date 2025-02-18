Portable Declared Wanted Over Violent Attack on Police

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable has been declared a wanted man by the Ogun State Police following a violent altercation with law enforcement.

‘The incident unfolded when police officials arrived at a building under construction to verify approved plans. After the father of the property owner said his son was unavailable, Portable suddenly appeared—armed with a firearm and flanked by nine associates—and launched a brutal attack on the unarmed officers.

Despite suffering injuries during the assault, the officers managed to retreat and promptly report the incident to the Ota Area Command. Authorities later arrested all nine of Portable’s accomplices, while the singer himself escaped and has since gone into hiding. Multiple formal invitations to appear at the Ogun State Police Command Headquarters have been ignored, prompting the police to secure a valid court order naming him as a wanted individual.

Ogun State Police Spokesperson Omolola Odutola has called on the public for help in locating Portable, warning that anyone found harboring or assisting him will face legal consequences. This incident has ignited widespread concern and sparked debate over accountability in the music industry and the broader implications for public safety.

The case not only underscores the challenges faced by law enforcement when dealing with high-profile figures but also raises questions about the influence of celebrity in such confrontations. As the investigation continues, many are watching closely to see how justice will be served and whether the ripple effects of this violent episode will prompt further scrutiny of public conduct and accountability in Nigeria.