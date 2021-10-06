Porter sentenced to 12-months imprisonment

The Ashaiman District Court has sentenced Sadat Moro, a 24-years-old Porter to 12-months imprisonment for causing harm to Mohammed Bawa and attempted stealing contrary to section 69 of the criminal offences Acts 1960 (Acts 29).

The court presided over by Mrs. Eleanor Kakra Banes Botchway sentenced accused on his own plea of guilty to both counts.

The convict was sentenced to 12 months in hard labour on the first count and eight months in hard labour on the second count, the sentences are to run concurrently.

Chief Inspector Samuel Aperweh prosecuting said, complainant Mohammed Bawa is a 37-years-old welder and a resident at Adakordzi in Ashaiman, while the Sadat resided at Taboo-line in Ashaiman.

The fact of the case is that, on September, 10th this month, whiles guarding his shop about 02:00 hours, Sadat came there and stole some metallic materials valued at GHC1,150.00 in his shop.

Chief Inspector said, Sadat upon realizing that Bawa had seen him and was approaching him abandoned the above mention material and took to his heels.

The complainant gave him a hot chase and apprehended him about 350 meters away.

Prosecutor said, Sadat started struggling with the complainant during which time he used a pestle to hit Bawa twice on his head leaving him with a deep cut and abandoned him thereafter.

Prosecutor told the court that, a report was lodged with police by the complainant and a police medical report form duly endorsed.

Inspector Aperwah said, Police visited the crime scene and witnesses contacted confirmed the incident.

Sadat was arrested and during interrogation, he admitted having used a pestle to hit complainant on the head.

After investigation he was charge with the offence and arraigned before the court.