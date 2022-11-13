Portia Gabor of TV3 is 2021 journalist of the year

Portia Gabor, a broadcast journalist at TV3 has been adjudged the GJA/PAV Ansah Journalist of the Year at the 26th Ghana Journalists Association award ceremony held in Accra.

She picked up the Best in Television News Reporting with the story: “Beggar’s Paradise” and Best in Health Reporting with the story: “Wealth for health” before crowning it with the ultimate -Journalist of the Year award.

Ms Francisca Enchill, a freelancer, won the Female Journalist of the Year, while Mr Emmanuel Koranteng of Joy News picked up the Komla Dumor Most Promising Journalist Award.

An Editor and Head of Environment, Science and Energy Desk at the Ghana News Agency, Mr Albert Oppong-Ansah, won the Online Features category with the story titled, “COP26: Why Ghana’s still voice needs loud response”.

Below is the list of other winners:

News Reporting (Print) Maclean Kwofi (Daily Graphic) with the story:”Covid-19 Protocol missing at Kotoka International Airport”.

News Reporting (Radio) – Ridwan K. Osman (EIB Network) -News Reporting (Online)- Emmanuel Bonney (Graphic Online) – “Invasion of street beggars in Accra”.

Features (Print) – Kester Aburam Korankye (Daily Graphic) – “Attaining Efficient transport system, has the BRT collapsed”.

Features (TV) – Peggy Ama Donkor (GTV) – “Highway Robbery in the far east of the Bono East Region”.

Features (Radio) – Mavis Ofei Akyeampong – “Frontline workers”.

Documentary (TV) – Solomon Joojo Cobinna (Joy News) – “Searching for the witch hunters”.

Best in Democracy Reporting – Seth J. Bokpe (Fourth Estate) – “Testing the RTI Law”.

Sports – Juliet Bawuah (TV3) – “Rugby at the beach”.

Education – Joseph Armstrong Alorgbey (TV3) – “Contractor fails to hand over school block”.

Investigative Journalism – Francisca Enchill (Joy Prime / Freelance ) – “Pay or die: Agony of pregnant women in hospitals”.

Photo Journalism – Geoffrey Buta (Ghanaian Times) – “Five-hour downpour destruction”.

Business and Economics – Daryl Kwawu (Joy News) – “The unemployment challenge”.

Environment and Science – Godwin Asediba (GHOne TV) – “Sanitation crisis in public toilets”.

Agriculture – Richard Kwadwo Nyarko (Joy News) – “When the last fish is caught”.

Gender – Benedicta A. Gyimah (Ghanaian Times) – “Cost of pesticides”.

Disability – Samuel Amoh (Adom TV) – “Rejected over elephantiasis – the story of Aziz Entsie”.

Tourism – Beatrice Senaju (GBC) – “Bomfobiri wildlife sanctuary, beauty in the wild”.

Road safety – Kester Aburam Korankye (Daily Graphic) – “Indiscipline unabated, motorway without rules”.

Best TV/Radio Programme in Akan – Di Asa (Atinka TV), Best TV/Radio Programme in GA, Obonu FM – Best TV Programme in English, Newsfile (Joy News/Joy FM), Special GJA President Award, – James Nortey – (GJA Staff at the Ghana International Press Centre).

Six media houses-The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, the Graphic Communications Group, the Ghana News Agency, Despite Media Group, Atinka Media Village and New Times Corporation were also honored.