Portions Of Dambai Health Centre Ripped Off In Rainstorm  

A downpour accompanied by strong winds ripped off some portions of the Dambai health centre, which is the only accredited facility in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

The storm on Friday affected homes, kiosks, electric poles and uncompleted buildings with scores displaced.

Mr Amin Abdul Muttalib, the Municipal Health Director, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the situation had a serious effect on the outpatients’ department (OPD) as the staff needed to be in the right frame of mind to discharge their duties.

Mr Jacob Dasievor, the officer of the Municipal Disaster Management Organization, asked Mr Francis Kofi Okesu, the Municipal Chief Executive, to file a report for immediate redress.

He said 13 houses were affected with scores displaced.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) saw carpenters working to have, especially the OPD fixed.

 

 

