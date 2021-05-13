Champions League
The Portuguese city of Porto was chosen to replace Istanbul as a host of the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea, the UEFA said on Thursday.

“The UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City FC and Chelsea FC will be held at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto on 29 May 2021 …The final was originally scheduled to take place at the Atatürk Stadium in Istanbul but, following the UK government’s decision to place Turkey on its red list of COVID-19 travel destinations, staging the final there would have meant none of the clubs’ domestic fans would be able to travel to the game,” the UEFA said in a press release.

The UEFA added that it has discussed moving the game to England but “it was not possible to achieve the necessary exemptions from UK quarantine arrangements”.

