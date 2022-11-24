Portugal Beats Ghana In A 3-2 Win

A two-minute collapse in the second half by Ghana’s Black Stars helped Portugal pick up a 3-2 win in their Group H clash.

Andre Ayew’s 73rd-minute goal cancelled out Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty and appeared to have given the Stars a new lease of life.

However, goals from Joao Felix and Rafael Leao put Portugal back in control.

Osman Bukari headed home a second for the Black Stars but the Portuguese held on, despite nine added minutes to pick up all three points.

The defeat would have been hard for Otto Addo’s men who stifled Portugal for much of the first half and the beginning of the second.

Ghana even looked more dangerous than they had in the first half, as Kudus flashed a shot just wide after a surging run.

It was Portugal, however, who broke the deadlock from a controversial penalty.

Mohammed Salisu was adjudged to have taken down Cristiano Ronaldo in the box by the referee, who stuck to his guns despite the protests from the Ghanaians.

Ronaldo stepped up and fired home clinically to put Portugal ahead.