Portugal becomes the third team to progress to Round of 16

Portugal became the third team to progress to the Round of 16 after Brazil and France, as they edged Uruguay 2-0 at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Doha.

A brace from Bruno Fernandes ensured maximum points for the Portuguese, who now top Group H with six points, followed by Ghana with three points.

South Korea and Uruguay have one point each from the two matches played.

The first half of the game was very cagey, with few chances created, but both teams couldn’t capitalise as it ended goalless at halftime.

Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring for the Portuguese with a curling effort outside the penalty box at the start of the second half.

Substitute Gomez came close to pulling parity for Uruguay later in the second half, but his curled effort on the edge of the penalty box struck the post.

Fernandes added his second, having scored from the penalty spot in added time.

With Portugal taking the first spot, Uruguay are in need of a result against Ghana to keep their chances of qualification alive, while a draw for Ghana could see them through.