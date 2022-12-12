Portugal’s World Cup elimination: Cristiano Ronaldo gives future indication about his career

Following Portugal’s World Cup elimination, Cristiano Ronaldo has a significant decision to make over his club future, with a contract appearing to be finalised sooner rather than later.

Cristiano Ronaldo appears to have suggested that despite Portugal’s World Cup elimination, he might decide to stay in the Middle East.

After losing to surprise opponent Morocco in the quarterfinals, Fernando Santos’ team was eliminated from the competition. The African team was able to secure their spot in the final four with just one goal, scored by Youssef En-Nesyri.

After his country was eliminated, Ronaldo addressed his followers and shared his emotions after failing to add a World Cup to his already-overflowing trophy cabinet.

On the club and international levels, the veteran forward’s future is still uncertain.

After leaving Manchester United in the wake of the shocking interview with Piers Morgan, he is now a free agent. He was a substitute in each of Portugal’s final two World Cup games, therefore his future with the team is still in doubt.

Ronaldo talked about his future in his message and said he might continue to lounge in the sun after the World Cup. He said the following on Instagram: “Not much else to say at this time. I appreciate Portugal.

I’m grateful to Qatar. When the dream was there, it was enjoyable. Now, let’s hope the weather will serve as a good guide and enable everyone to reach their own conclusions.

Since leaving Old Trafford, Ronaldo has been linked with a number of transfers. The Portuguese player’s remarks may make sense given that Saudi club Al-Nassr has reportedly made a sizable bid for his services.

Although it seems like there is still work to be done in order to transfer to the Saudi league, recent rumors have indicated that a deal is “near,” with Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo’s agent, leading negotiations.

However, former Chelsea defender William Gallas has urged his former club to make a move for the striker even though it appears that the Portuguese player may be headed to Al-Nassr.

What I know is that Thomas Tuchel did not want Cristiano Ronaldo in his squad whereas Todd Boehly did. Perhaps now is a fantastic time to bring Ronaldo to Chelsea for the next six months. However, Ronaldo stated that he would retire if he won the World Cup.

“It would be advantageous for Cristiano Ronaldo to move to Chelsea so he can continue to compete in the Champions League, and it may also be advantageous for Chelsea because they need a striker.”