The Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the EU and the European Investment Bank (EIB) are jointly holding on 23 April, beginning at 9:00 am (Lisbon time), the High-Level EU-Africa Green Investment Forum.

The forum will be held in hybrid format, with several speakers in person at the Centro Cultural de Belém, headquarters for the Portuguese Presidency in Lisbon, and it can be followed remotely, online.

Speakers include the Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa; the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres; the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen; the President of the European Investment Bank, Werner Hoyer; and the President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi A. Adesina.

At 10:00 am (Lisbon time), the Portuguese Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Augusto Santos Silva, and the President of the European Investment Bank, Werner Hoyer, will hold a press conference. The press conference will be in hybrid format, with journalists in Portugal, provided they are accredited and registered for the event, being able to attend in person, and the others by video conference, accessible via this link.

The Green Investment Forum brings together European and African specialists and political representatives and aims to further debate and enhance partnership between the two continents. It provides a space for deepening commitment to achieve the global climate and UN Sustainable Development Goals, that are particularly decisive in the current context of post-pandemic recovery.

The forum is the culmination of 30 days of EU-Africa dialogue on green transition and investment, which began in March; totalling 26 online “Green Talks” organised in African countries and EU Member States by the Portuguese Embassies, EIB and other partners.

The ultimate aim of the forum is to show that sustainable and competitive business models simultaneously further the creation of jobs and wealth and contribute to sustainable and inclusive development – both on the African continent and in the EU. It will contribute substantially to the preparations for the next European Union-African Union Summit.

The European Investment Bank will also confirm details of EUR 340 million of new investment to transform access to green energy and clean water across Africa being formally agreed at the Forum.

