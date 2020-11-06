Mrs Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, , Chief Executive Officer of Askof Productions says the upcoming TV reality modeling show “Pose For Africa” will rejuvenate modeling business in Ghana.

The maiden edition of the modeling TV reality show was launched on Wednesday under the theme: “Representing the true image of Africa”.

Speaking at the launch at the Sogakope Beach Resort, Mrs. Aduonum said the reality show would be a launch pad for many Ghanaian aspiring supermodels to pursue the career at the top level.

“We are staging this show to breed a new generation of super models in Ghana. We decided to put Ghana and Africa in perspective so that we can illuminate our culture through modeling and I absolutely believe we are going to get the positive outcome.

“We look forward to partnering with local fashion brands in order for us to showcase what we have and the ultimate dream is to make modeling an attractive venture for young models.

“The programme would be unique and would be one of the biggest shows to hit the screens.

Casting for the reality show has kicked started and aspiring models can visit this link (http://bit.ly/pose4africa) to register and participate in the show.

The reality show is powered by Askof Productions and produced by Ceejay Multimedia with support from Sogakope Beach Resort, Twinsdntbeg Photography and Freddie Studios.