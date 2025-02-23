Positioning Volta Region as the Next Tourism Destination of Choice in Ghana.

Introduction.

Ghana’s Volta Region, with its breath-taking landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and diverse tourism offerings, has the potential to become the country’s premier tourism destination. Volta Region is a land of amazing natural landscapes and rarities, rich cultural traditions, heritage and historical significance.

However, its tourism richness has not been comprehensively and exhaustively explored and utilised. While the Central Region has long been known for its historical sites, particularly the Cape Coast and Elmina castles, and the Kakum National Park, the Volta Region presents a more holistic and sustainable tourism experience – blending ecotourism, cultural tourism, adventure tourism, and heritage tourism.

This article seeks explore how sustainable tourism can serve as a lever for the region’s sustainable development, creating economic opportunities while preserving its natural and cultural heritage. It also examines the alignment of sustainable tourism in the Volta Region with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the African Union’s Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want, particularly Aspiration 5, which emphasizes Africa’s cultural renaissance as a powerful tool for sustainable development.

Sustainable Tourism: A Catalyst for Development.

Sustainable tourism is a model of travel that prioritizes environmental conservation, cultural preservation, and economic benefits for local communities (UNWTO, 2021). It is not only about attracting tourists but ensuring that tourism benefits the people, economy, and ecosystems of the region. By adopting sustainable tourism strategies, the Volta Region can surpass the Central Region as Ghana’s foremost destination while promoting long-term development. This is the region’s competitive advantage.

The following are some of the possible areas that demand great attention:

Ecotourism: Harnessing Volta’s Natural Beauty.

The Volta Region boasts some of the most stunning natural attractions in Ghana, making it an ideal hub for ecotourism. From the lush forests of the Kyabobo National Park to the serene waters of Lake Volta to the very estuary of River Volta, the region offers numerous opportunities for sustainable nature-based tourism. Key ecotourism attractions include:

– Water Waterfalls – Wli Waterfalls is the highest waterfall in West Africa, surrounded by the Agumatsa Wildlife Sanctuary. Others are Akpom Waterfall, Ote Waterfall, Tagbo Waterfall, Tsatsadu Waterfall and numerous others waiting for development. These natural wonders provide a perfect setting for eco-friendly tourism activities such as hiking, birdwatching, and nature trails.

– Mount Afadja (Afadjato) – Ghana’s highest mountain, offering hiking and panoramic views. Others mountains of similar importance are the Gemi, Nyagbo and Amedzofe Mountains.

– Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary – A conservation success story where eco-conscious tourism supports the local community.

– Volta River and its Estuary – A haven for birdwatching, canoeing, and ecological conservation efforts.

Cultural and Heritage Tourism: Celebrating the Ewe Identity.

Cultural and heritage tourism in the Volta Region offers an authentic experience rooted in the traditions of the people. Festivals such as Hogbetsotso, celebrated by the Anlo people, Teza by the Asogli people, Gbiza by the Hohoe people, Dayi Baakaka etc. provide tourists with insights into the region’s rich history and communal spirit.

The region’s kente weaving traditions in Agotime-Kpetoe, Agbozume-Klikor, Dzodze, Tafi Abuife, etc. are attractions in themselves, as visitors can engage with local artisans and learn about the intricate patterns and cultural significance of the cloth.

In addition, historical sites such as Fort Prinzenstein in Keta, German Museum and relics of Ho, Amedzofe and Kpando, the various slave routes and other historical relics serve as reminders of Ghana’s colonial past and transatlantic slave trade history, offering educational tourism opportunities.

iii. Adventure Tourism: Exploring Volta’s Untapped Potential.

Adventure tourism is another avenue where the Volta Region excels. The rugged landscapes, mountainous terrains, the deep valleys and water bodies provide a perfect setting for activities such as:

– Hiking and trekking – Mount Afadja, Amedzofe Mountain, Mount Gemi and other highlands offer scenic trails are great places for adventure lovers.

– Water sports – Kayaking, boat-riding, jet-skiing, parasailing, rafting and fishing along the Volta Lake down to the estuaries are great activities water lover can engage in. Activities such as surfing, parasailing, swimming and diving, scuba and snorkelling, cruise vessel with a cruise terminal or marina, sailing, angling, sports fishing, can also take place along the coast from Aflao to Anloga.

– Caving and rock climbing – The Likpe caves, the Grottoes of Kpando and mountain and rock cliffs and other landforms like stalactites and stalagmites of Logba-Tota present thrilling challenges for adventure seekers.

Sustainable Tourism and the SDGs.

Tourism in the Volta Region aligns perfectly with some of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) also known as Global Goals, particularly:

– SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth – Target 8.9 emphasizes sustainable tourism’s role in job creation and local economic development (UN, 2015). By investing in community-led tourism initiatives, the Volta Region can generate employment and support local entrepreneurship.

– SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production – Target 12.b promotes sustainable tourism policies that create jobs and promote local culture and products. A well-structured tourism sector in the Volta Region will ensure resource efficiency and environmental conservation driven by sustainable and responsible tourism.

– SDG 14: Life Below Water – Target 14.7 focuses on sustainable use of marine resources for economic development. The Volta River estuary and coastal areas can be leveraged for eco-friendly tourism while protecting coastal biodiversity and aquatic ecosystems like the mangroves and other coastal vegetation.

– SDG 17: Partnerships – Goal 17 focuses on partnerships with all eligible partners for funding, logistics, and capacity building to drive sustainable tourism.

Agenda 2063: Aspiration 5 – Africa’s Cultural Renaissance.

The African Union’s Agenda 2063 envisions a continent that values its heritage and promotes cultural identity through tourism (African Union, 2015). Aspiration 5 calls for the promotion of African heritage, culture, and languages as tools for economic transformation. The Volta Region, with its unique culture, traditions, heritage and historical sites, is well-positioned to contribute to this vision.

Making Volta Region Ghana’s Leading Tourism Hub.

In order to position the Volta Region as Ghana’s number-one tourism destination, a multi-faceted strategic approach is required:

Sustainable Infrastructure Development.

– Eco-lodges and green hotels to minimize the environmental footprint.

– Improved road networks to enhance accessibility to key sites.

– Investment in sustainable energy solutions such as solar power for tourism facilities.

Community Involvement and Capacity Building.

– Training programs for local tour guides, artisans, and hospitality workers.

– Promotion of community-based tourism, ensuring that local people benefit from tourism revenues.

– Encouraging the production of local handicrafts and cultural performances for visitors.

iii. Strong Marketing and Digital Presence.

– Leveraging social media and digital marketing to promote Volta Region’s tourism attractions.

– Collaborating with influencers, travel bloggers, and content creators to showcase the region.

– Developing a tourism brand identity for the Volta Region to attract both domestic and international tourists.

Conservation and Sustainable Resource Management.

– Strengthening environmental protection laws to prevent degradation of natural sites.

– Encouraging eco-friendly tourism activities such as reforestation and conservation volunteering.

– Promoting waste management initiatives to maintain clean beaches, parks, and tourist sites.

Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) for Investment.

– Engaging private sector players in tourism infrastructure development.

– Establishing partnerships with international organizations to fund conservation projects.

– Encouraging corporate sponsorships for cultural festivals and tourism events.

Preserving and Promoting Historical Narratives.

While Central Region is known for its role in the slave trade, Volta Region can offer a different historical perspective by showcasing the German colonial heritage in places like Ho, Amedzofe and Kpando, as well as the traditional governance and warrior history of the Ewe people. Proper documentation, digital archiving, and museum development can help boost heritage tourism in the region.

For Volta Region to surpass Central Region as Ghana’s top tourism hub, significant and strategic investment is required in:

– Tourism infrastructure – Upgrading roads to key attractions, improving signage, and providing visitor information centres.

– Green accommodations – Promoting eco-friendly hotels and lodges that use renewable energy, minimize and recycle waste.

– Tourism education and training – Ensuring that local tour guides and service providers are well-trained in sustainable tourism practices and regular capacity building for various actors in the sector.

Conclusion.

The Volta Region holds immense potential to become Ghana’s leading tourism destination, surpassing the Central Region through a sustainable and responsible tourism strategy. By leveraging its natural beauty, cultural richness, adventure opportunities, and historical sites, the region can establish itself as an ecotourism hub while creating economic opportunities for local communities.

Aligning tourism development with SDGs 8, 12, and 14, as well as Aspiration 5 of the AU’s Agenda 2063, ensures that tourism contributes to long-term sustainability and Africa’s cultural renaissance. By adopting a well-structured approach that integrates sustainability, conservation, community engagement, and strong marketing, the Volta Region can emerge as the premier tourism hub in Ghana and a model for responsible tourism development in Africa.

