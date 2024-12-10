Post-2024 Elections: Police Arrest 8 Persons for Metro Mass Transit Workshop Attack

A press conference held by ACP Grace Ansah Akrofi, Public Affairs Director of the Ghana Police Service, at the National Election Task-Force Press Center in Accra, revealed that eight individuals have been arrested for attacking the Metro Mass Transit workshop in Sunyani, Bono Region.

The swift response of police rapid response teams led to the arrest of the suspects, who had unlawfully entered the premises, attacked, and threatened workers to leave their offices.

Suspects Identified

The eight suspects are:

– _Issakah Taugfic

– _Abudu Isaih

– _Abdul Latif Mohammed

– _Mohammed Azandoru Alhassan Issah

– _Amado Mohammad

– _Abdullah Adams

– _Abdullah Ibrahim

This incident brings the total number of suspects arrested in connection with post-election attacks, looting, and destruction of properties to 97. The suspects are currently in police custody, assisting with the investigation.

Police Assurance

ACP Grace Ansah Akrofi assured the public that the police and other security agencies are working together to ensure peace and security in all communities. The Ghana Police Service remains committed to maintaining law and order, especially during this critical period following the 2024 elections.

By Kingsley Asiedu