Potsin T.I Ahmadiyya SHS Launches Golden Jubilee Anniversary

Potsin T.I Ahmadiyya Senior High School (SHS) has launched its golden jubilee anniversary celebrations to generate awareness among stakeholders and to raise funds for the event scheduled for October 1, 2022.

The anniversary is on the theme: “50 years of Educational Excellence: Potsin T.I Ahmadiyya SHS in retrospect.”

Birthed in 1972 by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission Ghana under its Nusrat-Jahan (Service to humanity) Scheme, the school is anchored on the cardinal principles of discipline, morality and nobility in character.

It was commissioned with a student population of thirteen boys and a girl with four teachers, including the headmaster.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Solomon Darko-Quarm, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Gomoa East, and an old student of the school narrated the “Potsin T.I AMASS” story and paid a glowing tribute to its founding fathers for sacrificing everything to establish the school.

He recounted some of the challenges in the early days of the school, including the lack of electricity, water and dormitory, which according to him, made life unbearable for teachers and students.

He said students had to walk five kilometres to river Ayensu to fetch water before reporting for classes.

Notwithstanding these challenges, Mr Darko-Quarm stated that the pioneer students were able to achieve academic excellence through determination and hard work.

Potsin T.I AMASS had, since its establishment, achieved many successes and made tremendous contributions to national development, with some old students excelling in various fields of endeavour, both home and abroad.

He encouraged the present students to learn hard, saying “you have no excuse to fail if we were able to do it even in those hard times.”

Mr Desmond De-Graft Otoo, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa East, called on students, teachers, parents, old students and all and sundry who were connected to the school to emulate the sacrifices of the founding fathers to take the school to a higher height.

“We have been told the school has gone through hard times, so we must do everything we can to support what our forefathers sacrificed and toiled to leave for us,” the MP said.

He said the collective efforts of all stakeholders would continue to spur the school to reach another enviable pedestal.

Mr De-Graft Otoo pledged his unflinching support to the school and said he would ensure that the school stood out in all endeavours.

Mr Samuel Saakwa, a Chartered Accountant, and an old student, who chaired the event appealed to all old students to actively participate in the school’s activities and contribute their quota towards its progress and development.

“Whatever that you have become today, remember that you had your foundation from Potsin T.I Ahmadiyya. So, show that you love your school by supporting its development”, he stressed.

Madam Zainab Adams, the Headmistress of the school, said as part of the celebration, students would engage in activities such as quizzes, debates, sporting activities, and health screening.

Others would be communal labour, awards night, cultural display, variety show, talk Show and Symposium and the Student Parliament, among other interesting activities.

She paid tribute to successive headmasters and lauded the collaborative effort of old students and stakeholders towards the development of the school.

Alhaji Ahmad Suleman Anderson, the Chairman of the Board of Governors and Deputy Ameer III of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Ghana said he became associated with the school long ago and had since witnessed the many successes that the school had chalked.

The 1997 year group Commissioned a Mechanised borehole for the girls’ dormitory.

The Headmistress emphasized that the competition among the old students to help their alma mater must be a healthy one worthy of emulation for other groups to give back or donate to their Alma mater.