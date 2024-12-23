Poultry Farmers in Ashanti Region Raise Alarm Over Soaring Production Costs Ahead of Christmas

Poultry farmers in the Ashanti Region are expressing serious concerns over escalating production costs, prompting an expected price hike for chicken and eggs ahead of the 2024 Christmas season.

The sharp increase in prices is primarily attributed to the soaring costs of poultry feed, exacerbated by high taxes on key feed ingredients. Mr. Jackson Moses Asabil, Chief Executive Officer of MJ Asabil Farms in Manso-Akropong, Amansie West District, explained that the skyrocketing prices of essential feed ingredients like maize, wheat bran, and soybeans are putting significant financial strain on poultry farmers. “The sharp rise in the prices of key feed ingredients is making it nearly impossible for farmers to sustain their operations,” Mr. Asabil said.

These rising costs are compounded by a tax burden on imported feed components, further straining farmers’ finances. The combination of expensive local feed ingredients and the added tax on imports is making it difficult for local producers to remain competitive, especially as imported poultry products—untaxed and cheaper—continue to flood the market.

“The rising cost of feed is already crippling us, and the added taxes on imported ingredients make it harder to keep up with cheaper imported poultry products,” Mr. Asabil lamented.

Local poultry farmers are calling on the government for immediate intervention to reduce the cost of essential feed ingredients. They are urging the government to lower or absorb the taxes on imported ingredients such as maize, wheat bran, and soybeans, to ease the financial burden and enable them to reduce production costs.

Many farmers are now facing a dire situation, as the rising cost of production threatens their livelihoods and the sustainability of the local poultry sector. With the festive season approaching, the price hike in chicken and eggs is expected to significantly impact both farmers and consumers.

As consumer demand surges during the Christmas season, the poultry sector, which supports thousands of farmers and contributes to the local economy, could face a crisis if the government fails to act quickly. The farmers are urging the government to address the issue of feed costs and taxes to ensure the survival of the sector and the livelihoods of many farmers. Without prompt action, the future of local poultry production is at risk.