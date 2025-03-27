Poverty, Funding Gaps Threaten Ghana’s 2030 Tuberculosis Elimination Target

Ghana’s commemoration of World Tuberculosis Day at the Ministry of Health headquarters laid bare the systemic challenges undermining the nation’s pledge to eradicate the disease by 2030.

While officials touted progress in diagnostics and drug distribution, attendees like Kwaku, a 52-year-old yogurt seller, left empty-handed after expecting free screenings. “I’ve coughed for weeks. I came here for help, but there’s nothing,” he said, clutching a herbal remedy that failed to alleviate his symptoms.

Mixed Signals at High-Profile Event



The event, themed “Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver,” drew health professionals, donors, and community stakeholders. Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to eliminating TB, citing expanded molecular testing and treatment centers. Yet the absence of on-site medical services for attendees underscored persistent gaps in access, particularly for low-income populations.

In 2024, Ghana recorded 20,599 TB cases, a figure researchers at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research called “alarming.” Prof. Dorothy Yeboah-Manu, the institute’s director, praised advancements in locally developed treatments but stressed that poverty and stigma remain barriers. “Even with effective drugs, we need communities to trust the system enough to seek care,” she said.

Funding Crunch Looms



The suspension of USAID support has intensified pressure on domestic financing. Dr. Frank Lule, the World Health Organization’s Ghana representative, urged lawmakers to allocate dedicated TB funding. “Reliance on external partners is unsustainable. We need bold, homegrown budgets to protect gains,” he said. Dr. Yaw Adusi-Poku, head of the National TB Control Programme, announced the rollout of new drugs to all health centers but acknowledged logistical hurdles in rural regions.

Ghana Health Service estimates $13 million is needed to scale up its TB Prevention Therapy initiative. Dr. Badu Sarkodie, the agency’s Public Health Director, linked the disease’s prevalence to environmental factors like indoor pollution and smoking. “Healthy lungs start with clean air and early testing,” he said, urging citizens to utilize free screening services.

Tuberculosis, caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, kills 4,500 people globally daily. While Ghana has reduced TB mortality by 19% since 2015, experts warn progress could stall without addressing poverty-driven risks. At the event, First Lady Lordina Mahama’s anticipated appearance drew crowds, but many left disillusioned. “If leaders want us to believe in ‘ending TB,’ they must bridge the divide between policy and reality,” said Ama Serwah, a nurse from Kumasi.

As the world marks TB Day, Ghana’s path to elimination hinges on translating rhetoric into equitable care. With six years until the 2030 deadline, the stakes for political will and public trust have never been higher.