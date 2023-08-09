Poverty is killing former MPs – Anthony Nukpenu

Anthony Nukpenu, the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s Greater Accra Regional Organizer, has asserted that becoming an MP in Ghana is the most worthless occupation.

According to Anthony Nukpenu, many ex-Parliamentarians are now living in squalor because of their exclusion from parliament.

Additionally, he emphasized that an MP has such heavy responsibilities that, when they visit their constituency, they barely have time for themselves because they are expected to handle nearly all of the concerns in their communities, including family matters.

He claimed that because some of the former MPs did not have their own businesses before to entering politics, life is currently intolerable for them.

“The way I see them [ex-MPs] in town is not good especially those who are not professionals,” Anthony Nukpenu told Kwaku Owusu Adjei (Patoo) on Accra-based Original TV.

“In Ghana, becoming an MP is a pretty pointless profession. Every time you decline their requests for money to support their families, they spoil you and threaten not to vote for you,” he added.

He added that the majority of members are unhappy after being elected since they didn’t realize it wasn’t a glamorous profession before entering parliament.