Power Boost Set for Ashanti Region

The Electricity Company of Ghana and the Ghana Grid Company have inked a strategic agreement to significantly upgrade the power infrastructure in the Ashanti Region.

This move comes as a response to growing demand, especially in the bustling Kumasi metropolis, where existing transformers have been pushed to their limits during peak evening hours.

Central to the plan is the replacement of a 66MVA transformer with a robust 145MVA unit at the bulk supply points connecting GRIDCo and ECG. For years, the 66MVA transformers at the Anwomaso Bulk Supply Point have struggled under heavy loads, a challenge that has become increasingly evident as the region continues to develop. Upgrading to a 145MVA transformer will not only alleviate these strains but also ensure a more reliable and stable supply of electricity during critical demand periods.

Engineer Peter Kofi Fletcher, speaking at a recent press briefing, underscored the importance of the upgrade. “We are upgrading a particular transformer from 66MVA to 145MVA. This means we are increasing electricity capacity in Kumasi to meet both current and future demand,” he explained. Fletcher stressed that even developed areas in Kumasi are beginning to feel the pinch, making the upgrade a timely intervention. He further urged road and building contractors to notify ECG before starting work, as many of their cables are buried underground—a precaution aimed at safeguarding the new infrastructure.

This development is being closely watched as a bellwether for broader improvements in Ghana’s power supply. With the promise of enhanced capacity and reliability, the initiative is a welcome sign for residents and businesses alike. Moreover, ECG’s call for timely bill payments highlights the ongoing effort to maintain and expand critical repair works, ensuring that these improvements benefit the community well into the future.

In a country where energy challenges have long been a hurdle to economic progress, this strategic move reflects a proactive approach to modernizing the grid. As the region braces for continued growth, industry experts are optimistic that such investments will pave the way for a more resilient and efficient power supply system.