Power disruptions will continue until we have sufficient supply of gas – GRIDCo

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has indicated that the current power outages will persist until enough gas is supplied to its plant in Tema for power generation.

Ms. Dzifa Bampoh, the Head of Communication at GRIDCo, said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema that the company started having limited supply from the Aboadzi Gas Plant in Takoradi on Wednesday, leading to the power outages being experienced in the country.

“We don’t have gas coming in from Aboadzi to feed the plants in Tema to generate,” she said.

Ms. Bampoh said the issue was not a technical problem but rather a commercial one, which has something to do with GRIDCo, adding that when resolved, it would restore the plant to its original power production for power transmission to the Electricity Company of Ghana and onward distribution to customers.

She stated that GRIDCo was currently losing about 40 percent of the 3150 megawatts of daily power demand, as it lost 650 megawatts on Wednesday, and about 850 megawatts were expected to be lost on Friday evening.

She said the load management would mostly be done in the peak period between 1800 and 00:00 hours, noting that the management for the weekend would however be less as most companies would not be working.