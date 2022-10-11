Power Energy Ghana Exhibition Slated For 14-16 November

POWER ENERGY GHANA EXHIBITION – the complete international exhibition of the power energy electrical sector shall be taking place from 14-16 Nov 2022 in Ghana, at the Accra International Conference Center.

The expo is organized by BIG4SURE EVENTS FZCO based in UAE, under the auspices of Ministry of Energy Ghana with the support of Ministry of Trade and Investment of Ghana and with support and participation of all key stakeholder organizations and association in the country like Ghana Electrical Contractors Association, Ghana Electrical Dealers Associations Ghana Unions of Traders Association and also supported by international partners like UK Ghana Chamber, CCI France Ghana etc.

The event will bring together the manufacturers, exporters, wholesalers, dealers and distributors of the power electrical energy equipment’s, gadgets and products, including transformers, wires, solar panels, battery invertors, generators, to everything in the electrical industry, in the West African region in Ghana, hosting close to 100 exhibitors in the expo from India, Turkey, Nigeria, Italy, UAE, UK, France, Ghana and other countries and 4000+ visitors from Ghana and West Africa.

Power and Energy is one of the most significant sectors supporting the growth and sustainability of the Ghanaian economy and industries and also contributing significantly towards the income of the country by the way of electricity exports.

The exhibition is expected to address the power and energy supplies demand and issues in the country so that robust power sector in the country can be built & developed, that goes hand in hand with the vision of the Government of Ghana to have a strong industrial support infrastructure for export and job creation.