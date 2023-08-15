Power FC emerges winners of Plan B FM 2023 inter-community soccer gala champions

The second edition of the Plan B FM Inter- Community Soccer Gala ended successfully at the Tema Community 2 Mexico astro turf on Sunday August 13, 2023 with Power FC from Tema Community 2 emerging as winners.

They beat Sky United 3-2 on penalties after the electrifying grand finale ended 0-0 after regulation time, to walk away with a giant trophy, medals and a cash prize of GHC10,000, and a set of jerseys.

32 teams participated in the 4-week tournament which kicked off on the 22nd July, 2023 with some splendid performances from the teams.

The 1st runner-up, Sky United received GHC5,000 ,medals and a set of jerseys.

The third placed team Tema Milita also got GHC 3,000 and medals.

Both teams remained resolute in defense to avoid conceding a goal, resulting in a penalty kick to decide the winner.

Hundreds of fans trooped to the venue to watch the finals after weeks of exciting football tournament.

Goalkeeper Aziz of Power FC was awarded the best goalkeeper of the tournament, Marshal of Awidi Baba also won the top scorer award with 5 goals whiles Ransford Lartey of Power FC clinched the best player of the tournament.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the competition, Chief Executive Officer Of Free Minds Communication Limited, owners of Plan B FM, Madam Comfort Aniagyei said the competition was aimed at bringing the communities together through the tournament.

She expressed appreciation to all the teams. She also said it was not only to unify the teams but to harness great but hidden talents and to encourage them to contribute effectively to the development of football in the country.

Present was renowned football coach, Emmanuel Aidoo, who was also the chairman of the occasion, he admonished the players to take such tournaments seriously and give it their all. He said this could open doors for them to play at the highest level.

The FA boss for the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), Dasebre Adu thanked the management of Plan B FM for such a wonderful initiative to unearth and develop football talents.

The Plan B FM Inter-Community Soccer Gala is sponsored by GNPC Foundation, Adom Food and Catering Services, Nana K Herbal, New Crystal Hospital, Chidenma Rentals, Melo sounds, Ose locals, Porta Potti Enterprise