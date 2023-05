Power FM’s Oheneba Boama Bennie wins ultimate car prize at Foklex Media Awards

Broadcast journalist with Accra-based Power FM, Oheneba Boamah Bennie has received a brand new Toyota saloon car for getting the highest number of public votes among all the nominees in the various categories at the 2023 edition of Foklex Media Awards.

According to Blogger and journalist Attractive Mustapha, he was also adjudged the best newscaster of the year.

The 12th edition of Foklex Media Awards was held on May 13, 2023 at the National Theater in Accra.

The event which is the only awards scheme that focuses on awarding all media organisations and personalities across Ghana also donates a car to any media personality who tops the chat with highest votes yearly.

Below is the full list of winners .

ULTIMATE (CAR) WINNER

Oheneba Boama Bennie​​​​Power FM

TELEVISION WINNERS

Dr Frank Brefo​​​​​Vision 1 FM

Rev Paul Fifi Baidoo _Ambassador​​​Eezy FM

DJ Abigy​​​​​​Faith FM

Dr. Pounds​​​​​​Hitz FM

ASHANTI CATEGORY NOMINEE MORNING SHOW HOST OF THE YEAR Obarima Kwadwo Gyamfi Aseda FM SPORTS HOST OF THE YEAR Cinco Di Mario Aseda FM SPORTS COMMENTATOR OF THE YEAR Hazard Jnr Fish FM FOREIGN SPORTS PRESENTER OF THE YEAR Elano Prempeh Time FM NEWSCASTER OF THE YEAR Aduanaba Abena Saah Fish FM DRIVETIME PRESENTER OF THE YEAR DJ Martins Fish FM RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR Mr. Poat Aseda FM RADIO PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR NYDJ Y FM ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM HOST OF THE YEAR King Frankie Wontumi FM

GREATER ACCRA CATEGORY NOMINEE MORNING SHOW HOST OF THE YEAR Ev. Prince Adu Asare No 1 FM SPORTS HOST OF THE YEAR Gideon Okyere Anim _Gatuso Original FM SPORTS COMMENTATOR OF THE YEAR Ebenezer Amuzu Hot FM FOREIGN SPORTS PRESENTER OF THE YEAR Benjamin Okyere _Champion Benito Hot FM MALE NEWSCASTER OF THE YEAR Oheneba Boamah Bennie Power FM FEMALE NEWSCASTER OF THE YEAR Bonohemaa Boakye Agyemang Hot FM DRIVETIME PRESENTER OF THE YEAR Rev Richard Afful No 1 FM RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR DJ Rhapsody Kessben FM_Accra ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM HOST OF THE YEAR Ola Michael Neat FM RADIO PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR Dr. Pounds Hitz FM POLITICAL PROGRAM HOST OF THE YEAR Emmanuel Martey _Alaska De Don Ahotor FM

NATIONAL CATEGORY NOMINEE SPORTS PUNDIT OF THE YEAR Konyeh Robert Globe TV ENTERTAINMENT PUNDIT OF THE YEAR Ato Pagh RADIO PRODUCER OF THE YEAR Obofo Michael Agyenkwa FM MID MORNING SHOW HOST OF THE YEAR Dr Frank Brefo Vision 1 FM LOCAL SPORTS PRESENTER OF THE YEAR Osman Haruna Globe TV LIVE WORSHIP HOST OF THE YEAR Rev. Father Lord FM GOSPEL PRESENTER OF THE YEAR Martin Kwaku Tetteh Spirit FM RADIO PREACHER OF THE YEAR Ev. Prince Adu Asare No 1 FM REGGAE SHOW HOST OF THE YEAR Natty Fyah Nhyira FM

TELEVISION CATEGORY NOMINEE MORNING SHOW HOST OF THE YEAR Kukua Snead-Micheals ATV SPORTS HOST OF THE YEAR Vincent Forgor Globe TV MALE NEWSCASTER OF THE YEAR Bernard Luv Atinka TV FEMALE NEWSCASTER OF THE YEAR Serwaa Akoto Angel TV MALE ENTERTAINMENT SHOW HOST OF THE YEAR Larry BozzLz CTV FEMALE ENTERTAINMENT SHOW HOST OF THE YEAR Etornam Dorcas Agbemor Pent TV DEVELOPMENT SHOW HOST OF THE YEAR Kofi Frempong _Akuafo Pampaso Awake TV TELEVISION REALITY SHOW OF THE YEAR Nsromaplus Adom TV COOKING SHOW HOST OF THE YEAR Baaba Hammond _My Kitchen Hope TV RELATIONSHIP & SOCIAL PROGRAM HOST OF THE YEAR Mrs Victoria Kumi Wood _Awarepa Pent TV

BONO_AHAFO AND BONO EAST CATEGORY NOMINEE MORNING SHOW HOST OF THE YEAR Odehyieba Nana Yeboah Michael K FM SPORTS HOST OF THE YEAR Snr Frank Yankee FM FOREIGN SPORTS PRESENTER OF THE YEAR Gunnarsson Free FM SPORTS COMMENTATOR OF THE YEAR Kwansah Godman Voice FM NEWSCASTER OF THE YEAR Nana Ama Serwaa Ampoma Radio Link DRIVETIME PRESENTER OF THE YEAR Sir Mickey Nsoroma FM ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM HOST OF THE YEAR Mensah Edmond _DJ Kobby Ice Tee Yankee FM RADIO PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR Ahwenie Nana Yaa Afra Radio Link RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR DJ Titanic Adiyia FM

CENTRAL CATEGORY NOMINEE MORNING SHOW HOST OF THE YEAR Barbara Obeng Dwamena Eagle FM SPORTS HOST OF THE YEAR Prince Abeiku Yorke Property FM DRIVETIME PRESENTER OF THE YEAR Nac Abrantie Bohyeba FM NEWSCASTER OF THE YEAR Asorba Kofi Essuman Eagle FM RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR DJ Kelly Waves Bohyeba FM RADIO PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR Dadyyoo Cape FM ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM HOST OF THE YEAR Amansan Krakye Property FM

EASTERN CATEGORY NOMINEE MORNING SHOW HOST OF THE YEAR Nsempawura Afeema FM SPORTS HOST OF THE YEAR Better Man Ananse FM NEWSCASTER OF THE YEAR Okyemandehyie Yaw Barima Fresh FM DRIVETIME PRESENTER OF THE YEAR DJ Viper Taste FM RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR DJ Tony Radio 1 RADIO PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR Captain Adabugar Ananse FM ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM HOST OF THE YEAR DJ Flow Emak FM

VOLTA AND OTI CATEGORY NOMINEE MORNING SHOW HOST OF THE YEAR Nana Yaw Asiamah Dream FM SPORTS HOST OF THE YEAR Born Seven Nyawase Radio DRIVETIME PRESENTER OF THE YEAR Dr. NY Oti Radio NEWSCASTER OF THE YEAR Akokraba Teneboah Oti Radio RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR DJ Bush Kay Nyewase Radio RADIO PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR Ligan Kofi Simon _Kofi Dolla Beyond FM

WESTERN AND WESTERN NORTH CATEGORY NOMINEE MORNING SHOW HOST OF THE YEAR Kofi AnimYirenkyi Vision FM SPORTS HOST OF THE YEAR Dr Rock Best FM NEWSCASTER OF THE YEAR Sikaba Babora Nokware FM DRIVETIME PRESENTER OF THE YEAR Musikal Vyrus Fact FM RADIO DJ OF THE YEAR DJ Abigy Faith FM RADIO PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR MC Bobby Zaro Ahobraseye FM ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM HOST OF THE YEAR Amisty Darling Uniik FM

NORTHERN_SAVANNAH AND NORTH EAST CATEGORY NOMINEE RADIO PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR Kwaku Oduro Kesmi Radio

UPPER EAST CATEGORY NOMINEE RADIO PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR DJ Smart Pure FM