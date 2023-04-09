Power of the cross must be significant to Christians – Minister

The Reverend Elvis Myles Forson, Head Pastor of Ambassadors Family Church, has said the power of the cross must be significant to Christians as He died for the sins of mankind.

He said that Christians celebrated the death of Jesus Christ through church services and conventions to remember his death over 2,000 years ago.

Preaching the sermon at the church Auditorium on the theme: “It is settled,” Rev. Forson stated that Jesus Christ gave up his spirit after he drunk the sour wine as he shouted it is finished according to scriptures.

Speaking to Ghana News Agency in an interview after the service, he added that Jesus Christ died on the cross to wash away the sins of mankind to become a new creation.

“Man is a sinful creature hence none was righteous, so Jesus Christ died to purchase our sins through his blood which was shed on the cross,” he stated.

According to him, God settled the sins of men through his son for righteousness and holiness which everyone deserved to be saved. Righteousness was a gift from God after he shed his blood on the cross which was imputed to us according to scriptures.

“As a Christian, we must desist from practicing immoral activities because we have been made Holy and must be reminded by the Holy Spirit hence our personality should reflect our Christian life,” he added.

He emphasised that God settled our case through the death of Jesus Christ for us to enjoy eternal life as he shouted “It is finished” on the cross and gave up His spirit.

“For the wages of sin is death but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ the Lord,” he said.

Rev. Forson further explained that Jesus Christ died a shameful death on the cross to pay for our sins and to restore mankind in glory.

Hence “any challenges one goes through is not as a result of sins but their actions and Jesus has paid it all on the cross through his blood and therefore our debt is settled,” he noted.