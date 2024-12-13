Power Outages in Ghana Linked to Maintenance of West African Gas Pipeline

Recent power supply disruptions in Ghana have been attributed to maintenance activities on the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP), according to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo).

The power outages were caused by an unforeseen surge of liquids and debris during a cleaning exercise at the Lagos Beach Compressor Station. This operational disturbance led to a temporary shutdown of Ghana’s Tema Regulatory and Metering Station and the suspension of several thermal power plants in the area, further straining electricity generation.

A joint statement from ECG and GRIDCo clarified that the disruptions had resulted in a power shortfall, prompting the need for limited load management across parts of the country. The maintenance activities are part of an ongoing effort to ensure the continued efficiency of the regional gas infrastructure.

In a separate development, Dr. Isaac Adjei Doku, the General Manager of Corporate Affairs at the West African Pipeline Company (WAPCo), announced that the second phase of the WAGP cleaning and inspection project is scheduled to take place in January 2025. This phase will focus on the offshore section of the pipeline, which spans from Badagry in Nigeria to Takoradi in Ghana. The cleaning process, which is a regulatory requirement, aims to maintain the safety and efficiency of the pipeline.

During the offshore maintenance, WAPCo plans to suspend reverse gas flow from the Western Region to Tema, resulting in a temporary shutdown of key facilities in Ghana’s Tema, as well as in Lomé, Togo, and Cotonou, Benin. The company will also replace subsea valves at strategic locations to further enhance operational safety. This inspection is conducted every five years to uphold the pipeline’s integrity.

The first phase of the cleaning and inspection was completed on November 25, 2024, focusing on the onshore section of the pipeline in Nigeria. The 10-day exercise followed industry best practices and was crucial for ensuring the long-term sustainability of the pipeline infrastructure.

WAPCo has assured the public that it is working closely with stakeholders to manage the impact of these necessary maintenance activities and maintain the reliable operation of the pipeline, a key energy resource for the West African region.