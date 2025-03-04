Power Outages to Hit Parts of Greater Accra as ECG Conducts Critical Maintenance

Residents and businesses in several neighborhoods across Ghana’s Greater Accra Region should brace for temporary power disruptions next week as the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) rolls out planned maintenance aimed at upgrading its infrastructure.

The two-day exercise, scheduled for Tuesday, March 4, and Wednesday, March 5, 2025, will see targeted outages between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily, affecting key areas in the capital.

On Tuesday, crews will focus on Dome Pillar 2, Auntie Mary, Dome Conca, K Boat, Mensvic Hotel, Ghana Link, the Diagnostic Centre in East Legon, and surrounding communities. The following day, work shifts to UPSA, Legon Presby SHS, Madina Social Welfare, Madina Jfamco, and nearby zones. The ECG emphasized that the shutdowns are necessary to replace aging equipment, repair faulty lines, and install new systems designed to curb frequent outages and improve long-term service reliability.

“We regret the inconvenience this will cause our customers, but these upgrades are critical to ensuring stable electricity supply,” the company stated in its public notice. Officials urged affected households and businesses to plan for alternate power sources during the outage window, particularly for sensitive appliances or medical equipment. Hospitals and schools in the areas have been advised to activate backup generators if available.

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions. While some residents acknowledge the necessity of maintenance, others criticize the ECG for recurring disruptions, arguing that advance notice does little to mitigate losses for small businesses reliant on consistent power. "A day without electricity means a day without income for many of us," said a shop owner in Madina. "But if this fixes the constant voltage fluctuations, we'll endure it."

Energy experts, however, back the ECG’s move, noting that proactive maintenance is cheaper and safer than emergency repairs after system failures. Ghana has grappled with persistent power challenges over the past decade, including prolonged outages during the 2012–2016 “dumsor” crisis. The ECG’s latest effort aligns with broader government goals to modernize the national grid, though critics stress that transparency and faster execution are key to restoring public trust.

As the maintenance dates approach, the company has pledged to deploy technical teams to minimize delays. Customers can report emergencies via the ECG’s hotline or social media channels. For now, all eyes remain on whether these upgrades will deliver the promised reliability—or deepen frustrations in a region weary of power instability.