Power Punch Promotions to Host ‘Champions In The Making’ Boxing Event on Independence Day

Mark your calendars for an electrifying night of boxing as Power Punch Promotions, a fresh and ambitious promotions outfit, presents Champions In The Making on March 6, 2025, at the iconic Bukom Boxing Arena.

The event, set to coincide with Ghana’s Independence Day celebrations, will feature a star-studded lineup of seasoned champions and rising talents, promising an unforgettable evening of high-octane action.

Headlining the bill is WBO Africa junior welterweight champion Faisal Abubakari, who will go head-to-head with the tough and determined Abdul Zigo in a bout that is sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats. The event will also shine a spotlight on some of Ghana’s most promising young boxers, including Derrick ‘Show Love’ Quaye, Kevin Abraham Carter, Cann Kotey Neequaye, Mawuli Folivi, and Dan Otoo, all eager to make their mark in the sport.

Adding to the excitement, the night will feature a clash of experienced fighters as Musah Lawson takes on the hard-hitting Alidu Sulemana in what promises to be a grueling contest. Meanwhile, Mawuli Folivi will face off against Kamdam Kugeue in another highly anticipated matchup. Commonwealth bronze medalist Jessie Lartey will also step into the ring, squaring off against the sensational Derek Quaye in a fight that is expected to be a highlight of the evening.

Tickets for Champions In The Making are affordably priced to ensure fans from all walks of life can be part of the action. Prices are set at 30ghc for the Popular Stand, 50ghc for the Regular Stand, and 100ghc for the Ring Side.

This event is more than just a boxing show; it’s a celebration of Ghana’s rich boxing legacy and a platform to nurture the next generation of champions. With a perfect blend of established stars and emerging talent, Power Punch Promotions is set to deliver a night of thrilling entertainment, solidifying its reputation as a key player in the boxing promotions scene.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to witness the making of future boxing legends. Secure your tickets early and join the excitement at the Bukom Boxing Arena on March 6, 2025!