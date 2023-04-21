Power restored to University of Environment and Sustainable Development

Power has been restored to the University of Environment and Sustainable Development, located in Somanya in the Eastern Region, after settling the GHC867,698.92 debt owed to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Ms. Sakyiwaa Mensah, Tema Regional PRO for the ECG, told the Ghana News Agency in Tema that the amount was the total cost of power consumed by the University in the three years of its operations.

Ms. Mensah said it was disconnected from the national grid on April 4, 2023, even though management at the time offered to pay an initial amount of GHC 50,000.00, which was seen by ECG as inadequate to restore power.

She said power was however restored on April 18, 2023, after the full payment of the debt.

Meanwhile, she disclosed that a team of engineers from the ECG, Tema Regional Office disconnected power to Giaan Towers, a building containing some offices, on Wednesday over the owner’s inability to settle their GHC244,457.85 debt.

She added that Kunedu Cold Stores were also disconnected for owing ECG, GHC247,125.31 in non-payment of used power.

She encouraged all customers of the power distributor who were in debt to make payment as even after the exercise, officials would still collect the monies, as revenue mobilization drives were a major part of the company’s operations and hence more of them would happen periodically.