Power Sector Stakeholders embrace Ing. Dr. Robert Kofi Lartey as Acting CEO for Ghana Gas.

Power sector stakeholders have expressed their support for President John Dramani Mahama’s proposal to appoint Ing. Dr. Robert Kofi Lartey as acting CEO for Ghana National Gas Company Limited (Ghana Gas ).

This appointment follows the resignation of Dr. Ben K D Asante who has been in office for the last 8 years. This appointment has been welcomed as a step in the right direction, given his extensive experience in the energy and power sector.

Energy Civil Society Groups , have also espoused that the decision to appoint one of Ghana’s own would help push the company forward considerably considering the critical nature of the gas industry as the sole domestic fuel source.

Ing. Dr. Robert Kofi Lartey appointment comes under a government directive, as the Ghana Gas board has yet to be reconstituted.

This transition marks a crucial moment for the country as Ghana Gas continues its mission of delivering reliable and sustainable gas for domestic, power and industrial use .

Ing. Dr. Robert Kofi Lartey has had extensive interactions with other sector players like the PURC , the Energy Commission, the Volta River authority (VRA) , the Chamber of Independent Power Producers (IPPs), Civil Society Groups like ACEP, Imani among other groups.

Ing. Dr. Robert Kofi Lartey has previously served as Director of Operations and General Manager for Operations at Ghana Gas, a role in which he has lead the technical team in ensuring the smooth operation of the Gas Processing Plant since inception.

His diverse experience in chemical/process engineering, project management, and corporate governance has been instrumental in this achievement.

Notably, his previous role as a Process Manager at TOR impacted Ghana’s first processing plant.

Dr. Ing. Lartey boasts impressive credentials, including an Executive Master’s in Business Administration and a Doctor of Business Leadership