In a surprising twist, the People’s National Convention (PNC) has been embroiled in allegations of power struggles and control tactics. Dr. Edward Nasigri Mahama, the former leader of the party, stands accused of attempting to manipulate and exert control over the PNC. These revelations have led to internal confusion and division within the party.

Insider within the PNC, Mr. Abdul Samad Nurudeen, the Bono Regional Secretary of the Party, have come forward, shedding light on Dr. Edward Nasigri Mahama’s strategies to maintain control. According to Nurudeen, Dr. Mahama has enlisted the support of loyal individuals, including the Suspended National Secretary Janet A Nabila, who owe allegiance to him. These actions have raised concerns among party members about the erosion of democratic processes and the independence of the PNC.

Nurudeen noted that a significant turning point in the power struggle occurred with the suspension of party leader David Apasara and Chairman Moses Danibaah, allegedly orchestrated by Dr. Edward Nasigri Mahama himself. This move solidified his hold on the party’s leadership, exacerbating the already fragile state of affairs within the PNC.

These revelations have exposed the challenges faced by the PNC in maintaining unity and coherence. Party members are grappling with the implications of these allegations, leaving the future of the PNC uncertain.

In a recent radio interview, Nurudeen emphasized the need for prompt action to address these internal divisions and refocus efforts on serving party members and the Ghanaian people. He stressed the importance of restoring unity and transparency within the PNC’s ranks to ensure its success.

Financialmismanagement has further complicated matters within the PNC, with the party relying heavily on funding from larger political parties instead of establishing sustainable means of financing. This has resulted in accusations of embezzlement and a lack of financial transparency within the party’s leadership.

Thedeparture of Dr. Edward Nasigri Mahama from party leadership, assuming the role of “Ambassador at Large” in the first NPP Government, has been miredin controversy. His retention of his party position, in violation ofestablished party rules, has further damaged the integrity and democratic processes of the PNC, eroding public trust. The PNC’s legacy and role in Ghanaian politics hang in the balance as the party grapples with these internal disputes. Resolving these issues will be pivotal in regaining public trust and re-establishing the PNC as a formidable political force.

Abdul Samad Nurudeen expressed deep concern over the decline of the party’s legacy and emphasized the urgent need for reforms and leadership that prioritizes the interests of both the party and the Ghanaian people.

Nurudeen concluded that the PNC faces the challenging task of navigating these tumultuous times, addressing internal divisions, ensuring financial accountability, and recommitting itself to the service of the nation. Only through these efforts can the PNC restore its former glory and reclaim its position as a significant political force in Ghana.