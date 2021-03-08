The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has attributed the total power system shutdown experienced at 2:10pm on Sunday March 7, 2021, to a technical fault on one of the major transmission lines between Prestea and Obuasi.

A statement issued in Accra by the Company, said the situation led to overloads on other adjacent transmission lines, leading to a sequence of trips and an eventual power system shutdown in the country.

It said restoration works by the technical team began immediately and power supply was restored to all Bulk Supply Points at 6:30pm that same day.

GRIDCo assured Ghanaians that there was adequate generating capacity to meet demand in the country.

The statement said all relevant stakeholders in the power sector value chain would continue to work to ensure consistency of supply to Ghanaians.