Power theft in Lower Manya: MP, 15 others summoned

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has issued a writ of summons to Mr. Ebenezer Teye Larbi, the Member of Parliament for Lower Manya Constituency and 15 others for allegedly using power illegally.

Ms. Sakyiwaa Mensah, ECG Tema Regional Public Relations Officer, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency that the illegalities were detected during routine checks on the company’s meters at Lorlonyo, Kpong, and Odumase in its Krobo District.

Ms. Mensah said that even though the MP was not at home at the time of the visit by a team of engineers from the ECG and the Military, the writ of summons was handed over to his caretaker who was present after the disconnection of the illegal power.

She explained that the MP sometime back reported the missing of two of the four meters on his compound, for which he presented a police report as requested by ECG, adding that the issue was still being handled with some internal processes.

“As things stand today, those apartments that do not have the meters are supposed to have been disconnected, however on our monitoring, we realized that those two apartments have power and upon further investigations on the field we realized that the two have been connected from a third meter, on his premises,” she stated.

She added that ECG considered this as an illegal connection and has, therefore, disconnected power to the three apartments, and expected them to be off.

Ms. Mensah also revealed that the other residents, who engaged in the illegalities fled their homes when they got wind that ECG was doing monitoring and had already accosted others for engaging in such acts.

The ECG Tema PRO advised customers to comply with the laws and desist from illegal power connections as according to her, the law gave ECG the power to prosecute cases of illegal connections which could lead to a fine or a jail term.

“Nobody is above the law, so we entreat all customers to desist from illegal connections as much as possible, let us all comply to and with the laws of the land, so we are not found wanting,” she added.