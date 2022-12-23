Power to Nuaso Old Town restored

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) on December 17th, 2022, restored power to residents of Nuaso Old Town in its Krobo District after four months of disconnection from the national grid.

The ECG in August disconnected the town following some clashes between some residents and the combined team of engineers of the ECG and the military as they resisted the installation of pre-paid meters in the area.

The incident led to the withdrawal of the team of engineers from Nuaso Old Town.

Ms. Sakyiwaa Mensah, ECG Tema Regional Public Relations Officer, told the Ghana News Agency that the restoration of power was due to fruitful discussions with various stakeholders.

The discussions “aimed at restoring power, safeguarding ECG property and ensuring that work can be carried on in a safe environment.”

Ms Mensah added that the restoration was part of the consensus reached during the stakeholder engagements with chiefs, opinion leaders, and management of the ECG.

She noted the prepaid meter installation had been completed at Nuaso New Town and was ongoing at Nuaso Old Town, adding that the exercise had so far been smooth.

Ms Mensah expressed ECG’s appreciation to all stakeholders for the current cordial working environment which has enabled work to go on smoothly.