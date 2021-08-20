Powerful Birthday Messages From National Association of Charismatic and Christian Churches To Apostle Francis Amoako Attah

The National Association of Charismatic and Christian Churches (NACCC) chaired by His Eminence Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has celebrate The Seer; Apostle Francis Amoako Attah n the celebration of his Birthday.

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah who celebrated his 57th Birthday last Saturday, 7th August, 2021 continues to receive Goodwill messages, Words of Encouragement, Appreciation, Comforting Messages and Inspiration from the Clergy as well as other areas across the world.

Prominent men of God like His Eminence Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah, Rev. Gideon Nii Titi Ofei among others in separate videos released their messages and wishes for Apostle Francis Amoako Attah.

In a Video released all these powerful men of God expressed great appreciation to Apostle Francis Amoako Attah for his role in winning souls for the Kingdom of God.

They indicated the roles he played in teaching the unadulterated Word of God to the people and how he strives to build his Church on principles that Christ laid down for His followers.

These very inspirational and powerful Birthday Messages for Apostle Francis Amoako Attah which got many followers talking and appreciative of how NACCC recognizes the Seer’s contribution in building the Kingdom of God.

Watch Videos Below: