POWERHANDZ Partners WBC to Create Global Sports, Wellness Innovations for Boxers, Trainers

POWERHANDZ, a global sports and fitness technology company will show its commitment to the World Boxing Council (WBC) and launch its partnership during the WBC 60th Convention in Acapulco Mexico.

This collaboration was an organic fit for both organizations due to the caliber of elite professional boxers who have experienced its training technology, such as Andre Ward, Errol Spence, Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis to name a few.

This partnership will include a multi-year agreement to create technology and programming with the WBC.

Its 2022 kickoff sets the stage for unique integrations, technology-driven training session, medical expert discussions and engagement with the boxing community. Those in attendance will bear witness to the first POWER Innovation Lab, which will introduce attendees to the brand’s advanced performance and technology innovation. Through its recent strategic merger with Vanguard Holdings Group, POWERHANDZ and its affiliate companies, understands the overall global impact that can be made in the sport of boxing to enhance every aspect of how an athlete performs. Through its integration of performance training and medical technology, community engagement and wealth management, the WBC ecosystem will benefit from a 360 approach to building legacy.

Continuing the theme of philanthropy that is a hallmark of the brand since inception, the POWER To Give Foundation will join forces with WBC Cares to create programming in the community that impacts youth and the underserved. Starting with its visit on November 8th to Marsh Children Home in Acapulco, Mexico, the Power To Give Foundation will share backpacks, wrist bands and fresh items from the market, as part of the mission to empower youth and contribute to stable and prosperous communities.

“This partnership comes on the heels of what’s been one of our most exciting years to date,” said Danyel Surrency Jones, chief executive officer, POWERHANDZ. “We are bringing our mix of current innovation, a pipeline of new technology and programs to advance the sport of boxing for athletes, trainers and fans.”

“We’re beyond excited to have POWERHANDZ as part of our boxing community,” said Mauricio Sulaiman Saldivar, president, World Boxing Council. “We are in constant pursuit of innovation in the sport and POWERHANDZ is satisfying a need in a very unique way by focusing on enhancing the lives of our men and women boxers.” The WBC is continuously searching for partners to find better ways for the boxing community to improve their lives, and POWERHANDZ is one of the allies that will help accomplish the goals in training and overall wellness.