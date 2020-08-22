The Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG), a reproductive health-focused Non-Governmental Organization, through its ‘Get Up Speak Out’ (GUSO) project, has donated clinical consumables and cleaning detergents to two Health Directorates in the Upper East Region.

The items given to the Bolgatanga Municipal and Bolgatanga East District Health Directorates were to support the health facilities to promote quality health service delivery and their efforts against the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

The support worth GHC 4,835.00 was funded by the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) and included liquid soap, alcohol-based hand sanitizers, toilet rolls, Dettol, examination gloves, hand washing soap, detergents and bleach, Parazone and Izal,

At a brief ceremony to present the items to the Health Directorates, Mr Martin Anyorka, the Project Officer, GUSO, said the donation was part of the chain of activities being undertaken by PPAG under the GUSO to contribute to improving health care delivery.

He said PPAG, formed in 1967 by a group of volunteers to provide family planning services to people especially the vulnerable across Ghana, had over the years, expanded its works to cover a whole range of sexual and reproductive health and rights services.

“Today in addition to basic family planning support, PPAG provides maternal and child health care, infertility management and voluntary counselling and testing for STIs including HIV/AIDS”, he added.

The GUSO project which started in 2016 and targets young people is being implemented in five communities each in the Northern and Upper East Regions respectively.

Its main aim is to ensure that young people especially the vulnerable are empowered with information, education and can access youth-friendly health services and sexuality education through advocacy programmes such community and market outreaches, radio discussions and community forums among others.

He said the PPAG was implementing the GUSO project in collaboration with various partners including Ghana Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) Alliance for young people, NORSAAC, Presby Health Service North, Curious Minds and Savana Signatures.

Ms Elizabeth Issaka, a Public Health Nurse at the Bolgatanga Municipal Health Directorate, Ghana Health Service, who received the items on behalf of the management of the two directorates expressed gratitude to PPAG and its sponsors for the support.

She explained that the items were a big relief for the various health facilities in the area because they had exhausted their PPE and cleaning items but due to the threat of the COVID-19, the health facilities still needed more of such support.

While commending the PPAG and its partners for their support, Ms Issaka said the items would be put to judicious use to improve health care in the area.