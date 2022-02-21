PPG provided almost $450,000 in relief funding in EMEA during 2021

Focus on projects to help those affected by COVID-19 pandemic

ROLLE, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it provided almost $450,000 (400,000 euros) last year for pandemic-related relief efforts in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The funding supported more than 50 governmental and nonprofit organizations that provide services to those affected by socio-economic issues reinforced by COVID-19 pandemic.

“When the pandemic started, we made a quick decision to respond to these mounting needs,” said Lucie Burianova, PPG community engagement manager, EMEA. “We provided more than 65 grants in 25 countries in 2021 to help cover increasing demand for services, particularly food, education, and mental health support.”

Examples of the 2021 program recipients include:

Banco Alimentare della Lombardia, which delivers surplus and donated food to people in the Lombardy region of Italy.

“We thank PPG for its social commitment and for the sensitivity to the community needs,” said Dario Boggio Marzet, president of Banco Alimentare della Lombardia. “The precious contribution is a concrete gesture in response to the child food emergency increased by the COVID-19 pandemic that has particularly affected Lombardia.”

Asociatia Casa Buna, which provides educational support for children and young people in Romania.

“The funding we received helped us in the past year to continue our online educational activities and to expand to new families that need our help,” said Eliza Trăistaru, executive director, Asociatia Casa Buna. “With PPG’s support, we were able to continue school and online education for over 270 vulnerable children from Bucharest and rural areas.”

Børns Vilkår/BørneTelefonen, which a telephone support service for children and young people Denmark.

“The donation from PPG helps to ensure that we can increase the capacity of BørneTelefonen and continue to be open 24 hours a day, so that no children turn up in vain,” said Jakob Skovgaard, Corporate Relations Manager, Børns Vilkår

“Supporting the communities where we operate is an important area of focus for PPG and reflects our purpose of protecting and beautifying the world. This has become even more important during last two years,” Burianova said.

PPG’s global community engagement efforts and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today’s skilled workforce and develop tomorrow’s innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at www.ppgcommunities.com.

