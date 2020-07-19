The Sixth National Convention of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), on Saturday, endorsed its National Executives for a four-year term at a virtual meeting held in Accra.

Nana Ofori Owusu, the former Director of Operations is now the National Chairman, replacing Nii Allotey Brew Hammond.

The other elected executives are: Mr Felix Ograh – First National Vice Chairman, Mrs Belinda Bullet Segbedzi – Second Vice Chairman, Mr Ban Saliah – Third National Chairman, Paa Kow Ackon – National Secretary and Madam Abena Acheampomaa – National Treasurer.

The appointed positions are:

Mr Divine Nkrumah – Director of Field Operations, Mr Paul Bio – National Director of Research, Mr Felix Mantey – Director of Communications, Mr Kofi Asamoah Siaw – Director of Policy, Mr Faisal Abu Sadat – National Youth Organiser and Jessica Manuel – National Women’s Coordinator.

Mr Asante Kissi, a National Officer of the Electoral Commission (EC) administered the Oath of Office to the National Officers.

They would constitute the team that would run the campaign of the Party for the December polls.

Paa Kwesi Nduom, the Founder of the Party and the 2012 and 2016 Flag bearer of the Party; and the outgoing National Chairman, Nii Allotey Brew Hammond, joined the meeting via Hang Out, an online communication platform, from their base in the United States of America.

The two key personalities of the Party were kept away in the USA due to the border closure necessitated by COVID-19.

The new National Chairman, Nana Owusu, in an address, said, if given the nod at the December polls, the Party would rejuvenate indigenous businesses and transform the economy.

He said the Party had classified its mission into four main pillars-Trust and Disciplined Society, Agriculture Transformation, Reforms to Strengthen State Institutions and Good Education Reforms.

“We must break out of the yoke and lift the cascade of darkness from over us.

“We need to change our minds and begin to see that there is something far greater for us.This change is the Progressive People’s Party”, Nana Owusu said.

He said a PPP government would pursue practical solutions to address challenges facing the country through, “progressive way of thinking”, adding: “We’re pragmatists and we’ll bring food, good health, good roads, good education, create good jobs and affordable housing units”.

