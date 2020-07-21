The Progressive Peoples Party (PPP) on Tuesday opened nomination for members interested in becoming the Party’s presidential candidate for the 2020 General Election.

A statement issued by the Party and signed by Paa Kow Ackon, the National Secretary, said all contenders were expected to express their interest publicly on the Party’s various platforms.

The statement said accelerated effective selection processes had been adopted for the exercise and urged all card bearing members in good standing to “take advantage of the opportunity to test the waters, determine their competitive standing, and check the general public’s reactions to their potential candidature.”

It said the Party did not expect Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom to become the Presidential Candidate for the 2020 presidential election and that, “The field is wide open for all interested contenders to demonstrate the formidability of the Party, in restoring Ghana’s hope and glory.”

The statement said, “The PPP has earned the most votes at the presidential and parliamentary levels behind the duopoly since 2012 when the Party was formed.”

It said the Party was determined to improve on that past performance, as it battened down, ready to form the next government and be represented in Parliament.

