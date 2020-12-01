The Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) in the Navrongo Central Constituency, Madam Susana Agoriba Kubirizegah says the War Memorial hospital is not adequately equipped to run basic diagnostic laboratory investigations.

This, she said posed untold stress on patients and their relatives who relied on private laboratories within the Kassena-Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region for basic laboratory services.

“I realised that when you visit the War Memorial hospital, they can test you for only malaria, but the rest, you are directed to test outside the hospital. We do not have a well equipped laboratory,” she said.

Madam Kubirizegah was speaking at the Parliamentary Candidates dialogue meeting organised by the Justice and Peace Commission of the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Catholic Diocese in collaboration with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

The dialogue was on the theme: “The role of Parliament, local authorities and participatory governance for community development,” with support from the European Union and the Konrad Adenuer Stiffing, a German Non-Governmental Organisation.

She said “I will lobby for a well equipped laboratory for the War Memorial Hospital to help everybody,” adding that she would also adopt the Paediatric Unit of the hospital, and support them with medical and non-medical consumables to improve health service delivery.

The PC described sanitation situation in the Navrongo township as “very bad” and noted that sanitation was a major challenge in the Constituency, especially at market centres.

She said there were no lavatories in the markets and other public places within the Municipality, “And so I will ensure that we provide ladies and gents in the markets, to prevent open defecation by traders which will lead to outbreak of diseases.

“Health is wealth, and to prevent is better than to cure, and so we will prevent the people of Navrongo from illness. I will renovate the abattoir, provide drainage systems in the abattoir and the market because the place is just a mess,” she added.

Madam Kubirizegah said there were several varieties of vegetables in the Navrongo market, and expressed concern that the market lacked boreholes to supply water to traders to wash their vegetables and sell to customers.

“You know what will happen if we eat these vegetables that are not properly washed. So I will provide a borehole inside the market to enable traders to wash their vegetables well,” the PPP Parliamentary Candidate said.