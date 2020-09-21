The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has urged the youth to reflect on the varied legacies and actions of forebears and emulate their commitment and high standards.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, as the country commemorates the courageous heroes, and particularly remembering the 111th Birthday of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana First President also encouraged the youth to be guided by the sense of discipline, support for local industry, and the history and culture.

It said one important milestone, worthy of praise was Nkrumah’s Accelerated Development Plan for Education, which produced many brilliant professionals across the political divide because it was free for all.

“As we celebrate this day, let us count our blessings and stand proud by striving to curb corruption, bolster the economy, consolidate democratic governance, deal with insecurity and honour Nkrumah’s vision to industrialize the nation with Ghanaians at the commanding heights of the economy,” it said.

“May we never forget that governments will come and go, but citizens will always remain the ultimate foundation of what is real and worthy”.