The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has wished all Ghanaians a happy Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day as the country strive to industrialise and grow the economy and sustain its democratic gains.

A statement signed and issued by Paa Kow Ackon, General Secretary of the PPP and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday, urged the Ghanaian youth to use the celebration to reflect on the legacies and sacrifices made by the forebears.

“We join all Ghanaians in commemorating the 111th Birthday of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the man who made the greatest sacrifice in our struggle for independence from colonial rule.

“In remembrance of this auspicious day, we urge the youth of Ghana to reflect on the varied legacies and actions of our forebears that have left for us today not only infrastructural development, but also the sense of discipline, support for local industry, commitment to high standards, and the history and culture that nourishes us,” it said.

It said one of the important legacies of President Kwame Nkrumah worthy of celebration was the Accelerated Development Plan for Education, which allowed every child to enjoy free education and produced many brilliant professionals across the political divide.

“As we celebrate this day, let us count our blessings and stand proud by striving to curb corruption, bolster the economy, consolidate democratic governance, deal with insecurity and honour Nkrumah’s vision to industrialise the country with Ghanaians at the commanding heights of the economy,” it said.

It said governments would come and go, but the citizens would always remain the ultimate foundation of what was real and worthy.