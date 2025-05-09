Prabon Greenfields Introduces Affordable Housing Option in Kumasi

Prabon Greenfields has expanded its residential offerings in Kumasi with the launch of its new Ashanti Pride housing units, targeting budget-conscious homebuyers in Ghana’s second-largest city.

The development, unveiled at a ceremony at Lancaster Hotel, introduces two and three-bedroom homes within the existing Prabon Greenfields gated community, marking a strategic shift for the premium estate.

The 10-year-old development, a collaboration between Asanteman and Vital Capital, originally catered to affluent buyers and diaspora returnees seeking luxury properties. Chief Executive Officer Rui Alberto Meirinho Rodriguez explained the company’s decision to diversify its portfolio: “We recognized growing demand for accessible housing that maintains our quality standards. Our mission remains providing dignified living spaces at various price points.”

The Ashanti Pride units allow first-time buyers to access the estate’s infrastructure, including paved roads, reliable utilities, and water treatment systems, at more affordable rates. The development’s name pays tribute to the cultural heritage of the Ashanti Region while addressing current market needs for mid-range housing options in Kumasi’s growing real estate sector.

Prabon Greenfields has established itself as a provider of sustainable, eco-friendly communities in the Ashanti Region. Beyond housing development, the company has supported local education and health initiatives, contributing to the region’s socioeconomic growth. The introduction of these more affordable units reflects broader trends in Ghana’s real estate market, where developers are increasingly balancing premium offerings with accessible options to serve diverse buyer segments.

The expansion comes as Kumasi experiences rising demand for planned residential communities, driven by urban growth and returning diaspora members. Industry observers note that such mixed-tier developments could help address Ghana’s housing deficit while maintaining quality standards, setting a potential model for other regional cities facing similar market dynamics. The success of this approach may influence how developers balance profitability with social impact in Ghana’s evolving property landscape.