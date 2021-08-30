Practical book on land acquisition launched in Kumasi

A practical book on the processes and procedures to acquire land legally from stools and landowners in Asanteman has been launched at a ceremony in Kumasi.

The book entitled “Practical Guide to Stool Land Acquisition and Documentation,” seeks to educate prospective land buyers on how to conduct background research, documentation of land titles and other issues related to land acquisition, to help reduce litigation.

It was jointly written by Nana Akwasi Prempeh, a quantity surveyor at the Asantehene’s Land Secretariat, Mr Kwaku Obeng Mireku a Lawyer and Mr David Akubila, a professional Estate Valuer.

Nana Prempeh, who is the lead author, speaking at the ceremony, appealed to Ghanaians to be vigilant when acquiring land in order not to fall prey to fraudsters.

He said it was very important for people to verify documents to help identify true owners of the land before engaging in any transaction.

People should also follow due process to acquire documents to protect their lands before such lands were put to use.

This, according to him, would help reduce litigation which at times led to violent clashes among people in communities.

Nana Prempeh also appealed to chiefs and landowners to survey their lands and obtain proper documentation from the Lands Commission before leasing them to prospective buyers.

He said the objective of the book was to create awareness among the people on the proper process to follow to acquire land to prevent the unfortunate situations some people go through before they acquired lands.

“From our practices, we know as a fact that many people who enter the land and property today face many difficulties because the process of acquiring and registering for stool lands can sometimes be frustrating,” he added.

Mr Stephen Oduro Kwarteng, Ashanti Regional Lands Officer, advised chiefs and landowners to follow proper procedures before they leased out lands for development.

Baffour Agyei Fosu Twitiakwa II, Otumfuo Anantahene, expressed concern about how some surveyors and estate agents conduct themselves in the land market and said that had contributed to litigation and other negative activities in respect of land acquisition in some communities.

He commended the authors of the book for bringing out such a document to open the eyes of the public to land acquisition.